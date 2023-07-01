In Week 17 of the 2023 season, Myjai Sanders and the Houston Texans will take on the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Sanders' stats.

Myjai Sanders Injury Status

Sanders is currently not on the injury report.

Myjai Sanders 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Texans Players

Myjai Sanders 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 16 Browns 0.0 1.0 6 0 0

