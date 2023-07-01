Morgan Rielly 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.
Morgan Rielly's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Morgan Rielly 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|24:42
|716:26
|Goals
|0.1
|4
|Assists
|0.6
|18
|Points
|0.8
|22
|Hits
|0.9
|26
|Takeaways
|0.4
|11
|Giveaways
|1.1
|32
|Penalty Minutes
|0.0
|0
Morgan Rielly's Next Game
- Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
