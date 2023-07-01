Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Morgan Rielly's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Morgan Rielly 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 24:42 716:26 Goals 0.1 4 Assists 0.6 18 Points 0.8 22 Hits 0.9 26 Takeaways 0.4 11 Giveaways 1.1 32 Penalty Minutes 0.0 0

Morgan Rielly's Next Game

Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+

MSG-B,ESPN+

