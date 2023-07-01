Monty Rice and the New Orleans Saints will play the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14 of the 2023 campaign. All of Rice's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Monty Rice Injury Status

Rice is currently not listed as injured.

Monty Rice 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 17 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Monty Rice 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Saints 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 8 Falcons 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 12 Panthers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

