Mitchell Marner 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's leading goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner is currently +10000 -- see below for more stats and info.
Mitchell Marner's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
Mitchell Marner 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|21:16
|616:45
|Goals
|0.4
|13
|Assists
|0.7
|20
|Points
|1.1
|33
|Hits
|0.7
|20
|Takeaways
|1
|28
|Giveaways
|0.7
|21
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|10
Mitchell Marner's Next Game
- Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
