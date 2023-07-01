In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's leading goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner is currently +10000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mitchell Marner's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Think Mitchell Marner will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Mitchell Marner 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 21:16 616:45 Goals 0.4 13 Assists 0.7 20 Points 1.1 33 Hits 0.7 20 Takeaways 1 28 Giveaways 0.7 21 Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Mitchell Marner's Next Game

Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+

MSG-B,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.