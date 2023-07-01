In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's leading goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner is currently +10000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Mitchell Marner's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
  • MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Mitchell Marner 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 29
Time on Ice 21:16 616:45
Goals 0.4 13
Assists 0.7 20
Points 1.1 33
Hits 0.7 20
Takeaways 1 28
Giveaways 0.7 21
Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Mitchell Marner's Next Game

