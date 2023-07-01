Mitchell Marner is +20000 to win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and information on this Toronto Maple Leafs player, scroll down.

Mitchell Marner's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Mitchell Marner 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 29
Time on Ice 21:16 616:45
Goals 0.4 13
Assists 0.7 20
Points 1.1 33
Hits 0.7 20
Takeaways 1.0 28
Giveaways 0.7 21
Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Mitchell Marner's Next Game

