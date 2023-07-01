Mike Boone: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Mike Boone is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Houston Texans kick off their season in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Mike Boone Injury Status
Boone is currently not listed as injured.
Mike Boone 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|24 CAR, 102 YDS (4.3 YPC), 0 TD
|15 TAR, 9 REC, 96 YDS, 0 TD
Mike Boone Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|19.80
|359
|83
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|15.94
|423
|113
|2023 ADP
|-
|839
|160
Mike Boone 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|49ers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|3
|20
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Colts
|7
|38
|0
|3
|47
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 7
|Jets
|4
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|6
|18
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|3
|2
|0
|2
|27
|0
