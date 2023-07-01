Mike Boone is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Houston Texans kick off their season in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Mike Boone Injury Status

Boone is currently not listed as injured.

Mike Boone 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 24 CAR, 102 YDS (4.3 YPC), 0 TD 15 TAR, 9 REC, 96 YDS, 0 TD

Mike Boone Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 19.80 359 83 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 15.94 423 113 2023 ADP - 839 160

Other Texans Players

Mike Boone 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 0 0 0 1 2 0 Week 3 49ers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 3 20 0 1 9 0 Week 5 Colts 7 38 0 3 47 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 0 1 3 0 Week 7 Jets 4 23 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 6 18 0 1 8 0 Week 14 Chiefs 3 2 0 2 27 0

