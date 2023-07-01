Michael Pierce is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Baltimore Ravens collide with the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael Pierce Injury Status

Pierce is currently not listed as injured.

Michael Pierce 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Michael Pierce 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Jets 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

