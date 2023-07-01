Melvin Gordon III and the Baltimore Ravens will match up with the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign.

Melvin Gordon III Injury Status

Gordon is currently listed as active.

Melvin Gordon III 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 90 CAR, 318 YDS (3.5 YPC), 2 TD 32 TAR, 25 REC, 223 YDS, 0 TD

Melvin Gordon III Fantasy Insights

Melvin Gordon III 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 12 58 0 2 14 0 Week 2 Texans 10 47 0 1 6 0 Week 3 49ers 12 26 1 5 29 0 Week 4 @Raiders 3 8 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Colts 15 54 0 3 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 8 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Jets 11 33 0 2 17 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 9 29 1 3 23 0 Week 10 @Titans 7 24 0 4 46 0 Week 11 Raiders 8 31 0 5 39 0

