Melvin Gordon III: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Melvin Gordon III and the Baltimore Ravens will match up with the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign.
Melvin Gordon III Injury Status
Gordon is currently listed as active.
Melvin Gordon III 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|90 CAR, 318 YDS (3.5 YPC), 2 TD
|32 TAR, 25 REC, 223 YDS, 0 TD
Melvin Gordon III 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|12
|58
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 2
|Texans
|10
|47
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|49ers
|12
|26
|1
|5
|29
|0
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Colts
|15
|54
|0
|3
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Jets
|11
|33
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|9
|29
|1
|3
|23
|0
|Week 10
|@Titans
|7
|24
|0
|4
|46
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|8
|31
|0
|5
|39
|0
