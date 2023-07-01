Mauricio Dubon -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .286 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 92nd in slugging.

Dubon has had a hit in 48 of 63 games this season (76.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (30.2%).

He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has driven in a run in 15 games this season (23.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.8%).

In 35 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 34 .270 AVG .298 .284 OBP .327 .351 SLG .454 7 XBH 15 1 HR 3 5 RBI 13 13/3 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings