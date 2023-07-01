Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Ekholm is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Mattias Ekholm's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Mattias Ekholm 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 28 Time on Ice 20:08 584:04 Goals 0.1 4 Assists 0.2 7 Points 0.4 11 Hits 1.9 56 Takeaways 0.5 15 Giveaways 1.0 29 Penalty Minutes 0.6 16

Mattias Ekholm's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

