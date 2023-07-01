Mattias Ekholm 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Ekholm is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.
Mattias Ekholm's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Mattias Ekholm 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|28
|Time on Ice
|20:08
|584:04
|Goals
|0.1
|4
|Assists
|0.2
|7
|Points
|0.4
|11
|Hits
|1.9
|56
|Takeaways
|0.5
|15
|Giveaways
|1.0
|29
|Penalty Minutes
|0.6
|16
Mattias Ekholm's Next Game
- Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
