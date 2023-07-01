Mathew Barzal 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal is currently +12500 -- continue reading for more stats and info.
Mathew Barzal's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +12500 (21st in NHL)
Mathew Barzal 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|18:43
|599:07
|Goals
|0.3
|10
|Assists
|0.7
|23
|Points
|1.0
|33
|Hits
|0.4
|13
|Takeaways
|1.1
|36
|Giveaways
|1.3
|40
|Penalty Minutes
|0.6
|18
Mathew Barzal's Next Game
- Matchup: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+
