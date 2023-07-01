Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal is currently +12500 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mathew Barzal's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +12500 (21st in NHL)

Think Mathew Barzal will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Mathew Barzal 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 18:43 599:07 Goals 0.3 10 Assists 0.7 23 Points 1.0 33 Hits 0.4 13 Takeaways 1.1 36 Giveaways 1.3 40 Penalty Minutes 0.6 18

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Mathew Barzal's Next Game

Matchup: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+

BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.