Marshon Lattimore is +20000 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 51st-best in the NFL, making him a long shot for the award.

Want to bet on Marshon Lattimore? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marshon Lattimore 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Marshon Lattimore Insights

With 29 tackles and one interception in seven games, Lattimore was an important player on defense.

On defense, the Saints were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking second-best by giving up only 184.4 passing yards per game. They ranked 16th on offense (217.2 passing yards per game).

New Orleans ranked 19th in run offense (116.6 rushing yards per game) and 24th in run defense (130.5 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Saints Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derek Carr +4000 (14th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Chris Olave +4000 (25th in NFL) Marshon Lattimore +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyrann Mathieu +20000 (51st in NFL) Alvin Kamara +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Jordan +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Thomas +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.