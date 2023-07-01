Marlon Tuipulotu is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Marlon Tuipulotu Injury Status

Tuipulotu is currently not listed as injured.

Marlon Tuipulotu 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 16 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Marlon Tuipulotu 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

