Marlon Humphrey's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Marlon Humphrey Injury Status

Humphrey is currently not on the injured list.

Marlon Humphrey 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 71 Tackles (3 for loss), 3 Sacks, 3 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Marlon Humphrey 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Jets 0 0 7 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 0 0 7 0 0 Week 3 @Patriots 0 0 4 1 1 Week 4 Bills 0 0 1 1 1 Week 5 Bengals 0 0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 0 0 1 0 1 Week 7 Browns 0 0 5 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 0 0 0 0 1 Week 9 @Saints 1 1 7 0 1 Week 11 Panthers 0 0 2 1 1 Week 12 @Jaguars 1 2 6 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 1 0 7 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 0 0 6 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 0 0 6 0 1 Week 16 Falcons 0 0 7 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 0 0 2 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 0 0 6 0 0

