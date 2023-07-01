Marlon Humphrey: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Marlon Humphrey's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Marlon Humphrey Injury Status
Humphrey is currently not on the injured list.
Marlon Humphrey 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|71 Tackles (3 for loss), 3 Sacks, 3 INT, 7 Pass Def.
Marlon Humphrey 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Jets
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Week 4
|Bills
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Week 5
|Bengals
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Browns
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Saints
|1
|1
|7
|0
|1
|Week 11
|Panthers
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Week 12
|@Jaguars
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 16
|Falcons
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bengals
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
