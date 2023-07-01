Marlon Humphrey is +20000 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 51st-best in the NFL, making him a long shot for the award.

Marlon Humphrey 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Marlon Humphrey Insights

Humphrey helped carry the defense with 71 tackles, 3.0 TFL, three sacks, and three interceptions in 17 games.

The Ravens were a bottom-five pass offense last year, ranking fifth-worst with 178.8 passing yards per game. Defensively, they ranked 26th in the NFL (232.2 passing yards allowed per game).

Baltimore thrived on both offense and defense in the running game last season, ranking second-best in rushing offense (160 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (92.1 rushing yards allowed per game).

All Ravens Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Lamar Jackson +1400 (5th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Roquan Smith +4000 (15th in NFL) Kyle Hamilton +10000 (28th in NFL) Marlon Humphrey +20000 (51st in NFL) Mark Andrews +20000 (75th in NFL) J.K. Dobbins +20000 (75th in NFL) Rashod Bateman +20000 (75th in NFL) Odell Beckham Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Zay Flowers +25000 (112th in NFL)

