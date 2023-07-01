The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a matchup versus the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Mark Andrews Injury Status

Andrews is currently not on the injured list.

Is Andrews your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Mark Andrews NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Mark Andrews 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 113 TAR, 73 REC, 847 YDS, 5 TD

Rep Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mark Andrews Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 117.50 112 5 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 131.23 91 2 2023 ADP - 31 2

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mark Andrews 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 7 5 52 0 Week 2 Dolphins 11 9 104 1 Week 3 @Patriots 13 8 89 2 Week 4 Bills 5 2 15 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 8 89 1 Week 6 @Giants 11 7 106 1 Week 7 Browns 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 5 3 33 0 Week 11 Panthers 8 6 63 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 7 4 50 0 Week 13 Broncos 7 4 53 0 Week 14 @Steelers 6 2 17 0 Week 15 @Browns 7 3 31 0 Week 16 Falcons 5 3 45 0 Week 17 Steelers 9 9 100 0 Wild Card @Bengals 10 5 73 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.