At +20000, Mark Andrews is a long shot to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 75th-best in the league.

Mark Andrews 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Mark Andrews Insights

Andrews was the most prolific pass-catcher of the current Ravens last season, as the sixth-year man was targeted 113 times and collected 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) with five TDs.

The Ravens threw the ball on 48.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 51.9% of the time. Their offense was 19th in the NFL in points scored.

While Baltimore's pass defense ranked 26th with 232.2 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking fifth-worst (178.8 passing yards per game).

All Ravens Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Lamar Jackson +1400 (5th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Roquan Smith +4000 (15th in NFL) Kyle Hamilton +10000 (28th in NFL) Marlon Humphrey +20000 (51st in NFL) Mark Andrews +20000 (75th in NFL) J.K. Dobbins +20000 (75th in NFL) Rashod Bateman +20000 (75th in NFL) Odell Beckham Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Zay Flowers +25000 (112th in NFL)

