Marcus Williams is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Baltimore Ravens kick off their season in Week 1 against the Houston Texans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Marcus Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not on the injured list.

Marcus Williams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 61 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 4 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Marcus Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Jets 0.0 0.0 12 1 1 Week 2 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 10 2 2 Week 3 @Patriots 0.0 1.0 5 0 1 Week 4 Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 3 1 1 Week 15 @Browns 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 16 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Steelers 0.0 0.0 9 0 1 Week 18 @Bengals 0.0 1.0 7 0 1 Wild Card @Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 1

