Marcus Mariota: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Marcus Mariota is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Philadelphia Eagles collide with the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Marcus Mariota Injury Status
Mariota is currently not on the injured list.
Marcus Mariota 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|184-for-300 (61.3%), 2,219 YDS (7.4 YPA), 15 TD, 9 INT
|85 CAR, 438 YDS, 4 TD
Marcus Mariota Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|196.56
|35
|19
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|25.27
|359
|42
|2023 ADP
|-
|306
|35
Other Eagles Players
Marcus Mariota 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Saints
|20
|33
|215
|0
|0
|12
|72
|1
|Week 2
|@Rams
|17
|26
|196
|2
|2
|6
|16
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|13
|20
|229
|1
|1
|7
|4
|1
|Week 4
|Browns
|7
|19
|139
|0
|1
|5
|3
|0
|Week 5
|@Buccaneers
|14
|25
|147
|1
|0
|7
|61
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|13
|14
|129
|2
|0
|6
|50
|1
|Week 7
|@Bengals
|8
|13
|124
|1
|0
|6
|31
|0
|Week 8
|Panthers
|20
|28
|253
|3
|2
|6
|43
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|12
|23
|129
|0
|0
|5
|24
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|19
|30
|186
|2
|1
|3
|43
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|13
|20
|131
|1
|0
|13
|25
|1
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|15
|25
|174
|1
|1
|6
|49
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|13
|24
|167
|1
|1
|3
|17
|0
