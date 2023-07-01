Marcus Mariota is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Philadelphia Eagles collide with the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Marcus Mariota Injury Status

Mariota is currently not on the injured list.

Is Mariota your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Marcus Mariota 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 184-for-300 (61.3%), 2,219 YDS (7.4 YPA), 15 TD, 9 INT 85 CAR, 438 YDS, 4 TD

Rep Mariota and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marcus Mariota Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 196.56 35 19 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 25.27 359 42 2023 ADP - 306 35

Other Eagles Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marcus Mariota 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Saints 20 33 215 0 0 12 72 1 Week 2 @Rams 17 26 196 2 2 6 16 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 13 20 229 1 1 7 4 1 Week 4 Browns 7 19 139 0 1 5 3 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 14 25 147 1 0 7 61 0 Week 6 49ers 13 14 129 2 0 6 50 1 Week 7 @Bengals 8 13 124 1 0 6 31 0 Week 8 Panthers 20 28 253 3 2 6 43 0 Week 9 Chargers 12 23 129 0 0 5 24 0 Week 10 @Panthers 19 30 186 2 1 3 43 0 Week 11 Bears 13 20 131 1 0 13 25 1 Week 12 @Commanders 15 25 174 1 1 6 49 0 Week 13 Steelers 13 24 167 1 1 3 17 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.