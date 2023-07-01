Malik Harrison: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Malik Harrison is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Baltimore Ravens match up with the Houston Texans in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Malik Harrison Injury Status
Harrison is currently not listed as injured.
Malik Harrison 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|27 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Other Ravens Players
Malik Harrison 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
