Malik Harrison is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Baltimore Ravens match up with the Houston Texans in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Malik Harrison Injury Status

Harrison is currently not listed as injured.

Malik Harrison 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 27 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Malik Harrison 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Jets 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 7 Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

