M.J. Stewart is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Houston Texans kick off their season in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

M.J. Stewart Injury Status

Stewart is currently listed as active.

M.J. Stewart 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 27 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Texans Players

M.J. Stewart 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Bears 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 8 Titans 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 9 Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Browns 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 15 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 18 @Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

