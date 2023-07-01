Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's best defenseman) for the 2023-24 season, the New Jersey Devils' Luke Hughes is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Luke Hughes' Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Calder Trophy Odds: +1000 (2nd in NHL)

Luke Hughes 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 20:06 603:02 Goals 0.1 4 Assists 0.4 12 Points 0.5 16 Hits 0.2 7 Takeaways 0.5 16 Giveaways 0.7 20 Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Luke Hughes' Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

