Might the New Jersey Devils' Luke Hughes claim the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy (NHL's top rookie)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +1000.

Luke Hughes' Rookie of the Year Odds

  • Calder Trophy Odds: +1000 (2nd in NHL)
  • Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Luke Hughes 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 30
Time on Ice 20:06 603:02
Goals 0.1 4
Assists 0.4 12
Points 0.5 16
Hits 0.2 7
Takeaways 0.5 16
Giveaways 0.7 20
Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Luke Hughes' Next Game

