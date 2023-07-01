Luke Hughes 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Might the New Jersey Devils' Luke Hughes claim the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy (NHL's top rookie)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +1000.
Luke Hughes' Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +1000 (2nd in NHL)
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Luke Hughes 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|30
|Time on Ice
|20:06
|603:02
|Goals
|0.1
|4
|Assists
|0.4
|12
|Points
|0.5
|16
|Hits
|0.2
|7
|Takeaways
|0.5
|16
|Giveaways
|0.7
|20
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|10
Luke Hughes' Next Game
- Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
