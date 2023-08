The LSU Tigers will begin their 2023 college football schedule on September 3, versus Florida State. Keep scrolling for more.

LSU 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Florida State September 3 | 7:30 PM ET - ABC Grambling (FCS) September 9 | 7:30 PM ET - SEC Network+ @ Mississippi State September 16 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN Arkansas September 23 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Ole Miss September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Missouri October 7 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Auburn October 14 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Army October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Alabama November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Florida November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Georgia State November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Texas A&M November 25 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA

