Leon Draisaitl is +1200 to claim the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, awarded to the NHL's leading goalscorer. For more stats and info on this Edmonton Oilers player, continue reading.

Leon Draisaitl's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +1200 (6th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +3000 (10th in NHL)

Leon Draisaitl 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 21:14 616:12 Goals 0.4 13 Assists 0.7 21 Points 1.2 34 Hits 0.4 12 Takeaways 1.3 38 Giveaways 1.3 39 Penalty Minutes 1 30

Leon Draisaitl's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

ESPN+,Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

