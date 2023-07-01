Leon Draisaitl 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST
Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl is currently +3000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
Leon Draisaitl's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +3000 (10th in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +1200 (6th in NHL)
Leon Draisaitl 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|21:14
|616:12
|Goals
|0.4
|13
|Assists
|0.7
|21
|Points
|1.2
|34
|Hits
|0.4
|12
|Takeaways
|1.3
|38
|Giveaways
|1.3
|39
|Penalty Minutes
|1.0
|30
Leon Draisaitl's Next Game
- Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Tickets: Ticketmaster
