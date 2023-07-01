Lamar Jackson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Lamar Jackson is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Baltimore Ravens kick off their season in Week 1 against the Houston Texans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Lamar Jackson Injury Status
Jackson is currently not listed as injured.
Is Jackson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Lamar Jackson NFL MVP Odds
Lamar Jackson 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|203-for-326 (62.3%), 2,242 YDS (6.9 YPA), 17 TD, 7 INT
|112 CAR, 764 YDS, 3 TD
Rep Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar Jackson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|236.08
|19
|13
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|332.22
|4
|4
|2023 ADP
|-
|37
|4
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lamar Jackson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|17
|30
|213
|3
|1
|6
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|21
|29
|318
|3
|0
|9
|119
|1
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|18
|29
|218
|4
|1
|11
|107
|1
|Week 4
|Bills
|20
|29
|144
|1
|2
|11
|73
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|19
|32
|174
|1
|1
|12
|58
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|17
|32
|210
|1
|1
|7
|77
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|9
|16
|120
|0
|0
|10
|59
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|27
|38
|238
|2
|0
|9
|43
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|12
|22
|133
|1
|0
|11
|82
|0
|Week 11
|Panthers
|24
|33
|209
|0
|1
|11
|31
|1
|Week 12
|@Jaguars
|16
|32
|254
|1
|0
|14
|89
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|3
|4
|11
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.