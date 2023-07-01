Lamar Jackson is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Baltimore Ravens kick off their season in Week 1 against the Houston Texans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Lamar Jackson Injury Status

Jackson is currently not listed as injured.

Is Jackson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Lamar Jackson NFL MVP Odds

Lamar Jackson 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 203-for-326 (62.3%), 2,242 YDS (6.9 YPA), 17 TD, 7 INT 112 CAR, 764 YDS, 3 TD

Rep Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Jackson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 236.08 19 13 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 332.22 4 4 2023 ADP - 37 4

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lamar Jackson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 17 30 213 3 1 6 17 0 Week 2 Dolphins 21 29 318 3 0 9 119 1 Week 3 @Patriots 18 29 218 4 1 11 107 1 Week 4 Bills 20 29 144 1 2 11 73 0 Week 5 Bengals 19 32 174 1 1 12 58 0 Week 6 @Giants 17 32 210 1 1 7 77 0 Week 7 Browns 9 16 120 0 0 10 59 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 27 38 238 2 0 9 43 0 Week 9 @Saints 12 22 133 1 0 11 82 0 Week 11 Panthers 24 33 209 0 1 11 31 1 Week 12 @Jaguars 16 32 254 1 0 14 89 0 Week 13 Broncos 3 4 11 0 0 1 9 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.