With +1400 odds to capture the MVP award this season, Lamar Jackson is one of the favorites for the award (fifth-best odds in league). Additionally, he has a variety of other props you can wager on, too. Below, we outline all of his available odds for the 2023 season.

Lamar Jackson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +1400 5th Bet $100 to win $1,400 Off. POY +2000 5th Bet $100 to win $2,000

Lamar Jackson Insights

Jackson passed for 2,242 yards last year (186.8 per game), completing 62.3% of his passes (203-for-326), with 17 TDs and seven INTs.

He also added 764 rushing yards on 112 carries three rushing touchdowns (63.7 yards per game).

The Ravens threw the football on 48.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 51.9% of the time. Their offense was 19th in the NFL in points scored.

While Baltimore's pass defense ranked 26th with 232.2 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking fifth-worst (178.8 passing yards per game).

All Ravens Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Lamar Jackson +1400 (5th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Roquan Smith +4000 (15th in NFL) Kyle Hamilton +10000 (28th in NFL) Marlon Humphrey +20000 (51st in NFL) Mark Andrews +20000 (75th in NFL) J.K. Dobbins +20000 (75th in NFL) Rashod Bateman +20000 (75th in NFL) Odell Beckham Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Zay Flowers +25000 (112th in NFL)

