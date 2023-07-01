In Week 8 of the 2023 season, Kyle Van Noy and the Baltimore Ravens will match up against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Van Noy's stats in the piece below.

Kyle Van Noy Injury Status

Van Noy is currently listed as active.

Kyle Van Noy 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Ravens Players

Kyle Van Noy 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 @Browns 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 5 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Titans 1.0 1.0 1 0 1 Week 7 Lions 2.0 2.0 5 0 0

