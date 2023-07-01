Kyle Hamilton: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Kyle Hamilton and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a game against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Kyle Hamilton Injury Status
Hamilton is currently listed as active.
Kyle Hamilton 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|55 Tackles (4 for loss), 2 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.
Kyle Hamilton 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Jets
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Saints
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Panthers
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|1
|2
|8
|0
|1
|Week 16
|Falcons
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 17
|Steelers
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Wild Card
|@Bengals
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
