With +10000 odds to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Kyle Hamilton a long shot for the award (28th-best odds in NFL).

Kyle Hamilton 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +10000 28th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Kyle Hamilton Insights

Last year Hamilton collected 55 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks in 16 games.

While the Ravens' pass defense ranked 26th with 232.2 passing yards allowed per game last season, they were worse on offense, ranking fifth-worst (178.8 passing yards per game).

Baltimore was a handful for opposing teams in the running game last season, as it ranked top-five in both rushing offense (second-best with 160 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (third-best with 92.1 rushing yards allowed per game).

All Ravens Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Lamar Jackson +1400 (5th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Roquan Smith +4000 (15th in NFL) Kyle Hamilton +10000 (28th in NFL) Marlon Humphrey +20000 (51st in NFL) Mark Andrews +20000 (75th in NFL) J.K. Dobbins +20000 (75th in NFL) Rashod Bateman +20000 (75th in NFL) Odell Beckham Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Zay Flowers +25000 (112th in NFL)

