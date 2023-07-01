The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Kurt Hinish and the Houston Texans opening the year with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Kurt Hinish Injury Status

Hinish is currently not listed as injured.

Is Hinish your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Kurt Hinish 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 23 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Hinish and the Houston Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Texans Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kurt Hinish 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Eagles 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 11 Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Jaguars 0.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.