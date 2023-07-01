Klay Thompson's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA MVP award are +50000. For more stats and info on the Golden State Warriors player, see below.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Klay Thompson MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Clutch Player Odds: +15000 (37th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Think Klay Thompson will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Klay Thompson 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 17.1 445 Rebounds 3.9 101 Assists 2.2 57 Steals 0.5 13 Blocks 0.5 13 FG% 41.9% 152-for-363 3P% 37.6% 82-for-218

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Klay Thompson's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors

Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT

ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.