Khalen Saunders' 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the New Orleans Saints against the Tennessee Titans. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Khalen Saunders Injury Status

Saunders is currently not listed as injured.

Khalen Saunders 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 48 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 3.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Khalen Saunders 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Colts 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 0.5 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Titans 1.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 10 Jaguars 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 17 Broncos 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Championship Game Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 1.0 1.0 2 0 0

