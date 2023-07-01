Kevin Byard and the Philadelphia Eagles will match up against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8 of the 2023 campaign. If you're looking for Byard's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Kevin Byard Injury Status

Byard is currently listed as active.

Kevin Byard 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 47 Tackles (0 for loss), 0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Kevin Byard 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Saints 0 0 8 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 0 0 12 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 0 0 2 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 0 0 6 0 0 Week 5 @Colts 0 0 9 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 0 0 10 0 0

