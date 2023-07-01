At +15000, Kevin Byard is a long shot to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 31st-best in the NFL.

Kevin Byard 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 31st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Kevin Byard Insights

Byard has amassed 47 tackles in six games for the Eagles.

The Eagles are totaling 246.6 passing yards per game offensively this season (ninth in NFL), and they are giving up 227.4 passing yards per game (18th) on defense.

Philadelphia has been surging on both offense and defense in the running game, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (142.7 rushing yards per game) and best in rushing defense (62.9 rushing yards allowed per game).

All Eagles Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY A.J. Brown +2000 (3rd in NFL) Jalen Hurts +3000 (8th in NFL) Jalen Carter +10000 (12th in NFL) Haason Reddick +10000 (12th in NFL) D'Andre Swift +8000 (19th in NFL) DeVonta Smith +10000 (26th in NFL) Dallas Goedert +10000 (26th in NFL) Kevin Byard +15000 (31st in NFL)

