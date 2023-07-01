Kevin Byard 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds and Prop Bets
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At +15000, Kevin Byard is a long shot to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 31st-best in the NFL.
Kevin Byard 2023 NFL Futures Odds
|Odds
|Odds Rank
|Payout
|Def. POY
|+15000
|31st
|Bet $100 to win $15,000
Kevin Byard Insights
- Byard has amassed 47 tackles in six games for the Eagles.
- The Eagles are totaling 246.6 passing yards per game offensively this season (ninth in NFL), and they are giving up 227.4 passing yards per game (18th) on defense.
- Philadelphia has been surging on both offense and defense in the running game, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (142.7 rushing yards per game) and best in rushing defense (62.9 rushing yards allowed per game).
All Eagles Player Award Futures
|MVP
|OPOY
|DPOY
|A.J. Brown
|+2000 (3rd in NFL)
|Jalen Hurts
|+3000 (8th in NFL)
|Jalen Carter
|+10000 (12th in NFL)
|Haason Reddick
|+10000 (12th in NFL)
|D'Andre Swift
|+8000 (19th in NFL)
|DeVonta Smith
|+10000 (26th in NFL)
|Dallas Goedert
|+10000 (26th in NFL)
|Kevin Byard
|+15000 (31st in NFL)
