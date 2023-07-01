Kerry Hyder and the Houston Texans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Hyder's stats.

Kerry Hyder Injury Status

Hyder is currently not on the injured list.

Kerry Hyder 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Texans Players

Kerry Hyder 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Steelers 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

