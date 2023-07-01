Kenyan Drake: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Kenyan Drake and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Drake's stats in the piece below.
Kenyan Drake Injury Status
Drake is currently not on the injured list.
Is Drake your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Kenyan Drake 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|109 CAR, 482 YDS (4.4 YPC), 4 TD
|26 TAR, 17 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD
Rep Drake and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kenyan Drake Fantasy Insights
Other Ravens Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kenyan Drake 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|11
|31
|0
|1
|15
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|4
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|10
|119
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|7
|62
|0
|4
|5
|1
|Week 9
|@Saints
|24
|93
|2
|2
|16
|0
|Week 11
|Panthers
|10
|46
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Jaguars
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|7
|29
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|16
|60
|1
|2
|19
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.