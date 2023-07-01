Kenyan Drake and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Drake's stats in the piece below.

Kenyan Drake Injury Status

Drake is currently not on the injured list.

Kenyan Drake 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 109 CAR, 482 YDS (4.4 YPC), 4 TD 26 TAR, 17 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD

Kenyan Drake 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 11 31 0 1 15 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 8 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 4 26 0 1 1 0 Week 6 @Giants 10 119 1 1 8 0 Week 7 Browns 11 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 7 62 0 4 5 1 Week 9 @Saints 24 93 2 2 16 0 Week 11 Panthers 10 46 0 2 7 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 7 29 0 2 17 0 Week 14 @Steelers 1 1 0 2 1 0 Week 18 @Bengals 16 60 1 2 19 0

