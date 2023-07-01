The 2023 season kicks off for Kentavius Street when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Kentavius Street Injury Status

Street is currently not on the injury report.

Kentavius Street 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 29 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 3.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Kentavius Street 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 8 Raiders 0.5 1.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 1.5 2.0 3 0 0 Week 16 @Browns 0.5 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

