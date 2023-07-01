The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Kenneth Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles opening the year with a bout versus the New England Patriots at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Kenneth Gainwell Injury Status

Gainwell is currently not on the injury report.

Is Gainwell your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Kenneth Gainwell 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 53 CAR, 240 YDS (4.5 YPC), 4 TD 29 TAR, 23 REC, 169 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 64.90 204 49 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 83.82 189 52 2023 ADP - 136 49

Other Eagles Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kenneth Gainwell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Lions 5 20 1 2 12 0 Week 2 Vikings 2 7 0 1 11 0 Week 3 @Commanders 3 6 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Jaguars 5 19 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 3 20 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 25 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 1 3 0 1 8 0 Week 9 @Texans 4 22 1 3 16 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 7 0 1 5 0 Week 11 @Colts 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Packers 8 39 1 1 7 0 Week 13 Titans 3 15 0 3 38 0 Week 14 @Giants 0 0 0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Bears 3 5 0 2 9 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 4 17 0 4 41 0 Week 17 Saints 0 0 0 2 17 0 Week 18 Giants 5 35 0 1 7 0 Divisional Giants 12 112 1 1 9 0 Championship Game 49ers 14 48 0 2 26 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 7 21 0 4 20 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.