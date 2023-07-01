Kenneth Gainwell: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Kenneth Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles opening the year with a bout versus the New England Patriots at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Kenneth Gainwell Injury Status
Gainwell is currently not on the injury report.
Kenneth Gainwell 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|53 CAR, 240 YDS (4.5 YPC), 4 TD
|29 TAR, 23 REC, 169 YDS, 0 TD
Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|64.90
|204
|49
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|83.82
|189
|52
|2023 ADP
|-
|136
|49
Other Eagles Players
Kenneth Gainwell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Lions
|5
|20
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|2
|7
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|5
|19
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|5
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Steelers
|1
|3
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|4
|22
|1
|3
|16
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|1
|7
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 11
|@Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|8
|39
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 13
|Titans
|3
|15
|0
|3
|38
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Bears
|3
|5
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|4
|17
|0
|4
|41
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 18
|Giants
|5
|35
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Divisional
|Giants
|12
|112
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|14
|48
|0
|2
|26
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|7
|21
|0
|4
|20
|0
