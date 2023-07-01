With +3000 odds to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Kelee Ringo is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (13th-best odds in NFL).

Kelee Ringo 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +3000 13th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Kelee Ringo Insights

The Eagles sported the ninth-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (241.5 passing yards per game), and they were more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with just 179.7 passing yards allowed per game.

Philadelphia ranked 16th in run defense last year (121.6 rushing yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 147.6 rushing yards per game.

All Eagles Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jalen Hurts +1100 (3rd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Haason Reddick +2500 (10th in NFL) A.J. Brown +5000 (28th in NFL) DeVonta Smith +10000 (43rd in NFL) D'Andre Swift +12500 (50th in NFL) Myles Jack +25000 (71st in NFL) Dallas Goedert +20000 (75th in NFL)

