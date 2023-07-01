In Week 10 of the 2023 season, Keaton Mitchell and the Baltimore Ravens will match up with the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Mitchell's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Keaton Mitchell Injury Status

Mitchell is currently not on the injury report.

Keaton Mitchell 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 9 CAR, 138 YDS (15.3 YPC), 1 TD 2 TAR, 2 REC, 5 YDS, 0 TD

Keaton Mitchell Fantasy Insights

Among players at the RB position, Mitchell is currently the 66th-ranked player in fantasy (231st overall), with 20.3 total fantasy points (10.2 per game).

In two games this year, Mitchell has generated 20.3 fantasy points, as he's run for 138 yards and scored one touchdown on nine carries.

In Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks, Mitchell toted the ball nine times for 138 yards (15.3 yards per carry) with one catch (on one target) for -4 yards as a receiver, good for 19.4 fantasy points.

Other Ravens Players

Keaton Mitchell 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Lions 0 0 0 1 9 0 Week 9 Seahawks 9 138 1 1 -4 0

