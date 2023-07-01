Kareem Jackson and the Houston Texans will meet the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17 of the 2023 campaign. If you're looking for Jackson's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Kareem Jackson Injury Status

Jackson is currently listed as active.

Kareem Jackson 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 51 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Kareem Jackson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 2 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 0.0 0.0 8 1 1 Week 5 Jets 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 11 Vikings 0.0 0.0 9 0 0

