Could the San Jose Sharks' Kaapo Kahkonen claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's best goaltender)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +25000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kaapo Kahkonen's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +25000 (37th in NHL)

Think Kaapo Kahkonen will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Kaapo Kahkonen 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 15
Goaltending Record -- 5-8-1
Shots Against 14.28 457
Goals Against 3.61 46
Saves 12.84 411
Save % -- 0.899

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Kaapo Kahkonen's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.