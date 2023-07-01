Kaapo Kahkonen 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Could the San Jose Sharks' Kaapo Kahkonen claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's best goaltender)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +25000.
Kaapo Kahkonen's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +25000 (37th in NHL)
Kaapo Kahkonen 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|15
|Goaltending Record
|--
|5-8-1
|Shots Against
|14.28
|457
|Goals Against
|3.61
|46
|Saves
|12.84
|411
|Save %
|--
|0.899
Kaapo Kahkonen's Next Game
- Matchup: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
