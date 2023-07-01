The 2023 campaign kicks off for Justin Evans when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Justin Evans Injury Status

Evans is currently not on the injury report.

Is Evans your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Justin Evans 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 26 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Evans and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Eagles Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Justin Evans 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 2 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 3 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 12 @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 16 @Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.