Justice Hill is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Baltimore Ravens kick off their season in Week 1 against the Houston Texans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Justice Hill Injury Status

Hill is currently not on the injured list.

Justice Hill 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 49 CAR, 262 YDS (5.3 YPC), 0 TD 12 TAR, 12 REC, 58 YDS, 0 TD

Justice Hill Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 30.00 309 69 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 32.33 321 90 2023 ADP - 486 121

Other Ravens Players

Justice Hill 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 2 4 0 2 7 0 Week 2 Dolphins 3 16 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Patriots 6 60 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bills 8 45 0 2 12 0 Week 7 Browns 5 26 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 4 28 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Saints 4 11 0 1 8 0 Week 11 Panthers 7 30 0 3 8 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 1 2 0 2 4 0 Week 15 @Browns 1 3 0 1 15 0 Week 16 Falcons 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 18 @Bengals 7 34 0 0 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 0 0 0 2 10 0

