Justice Hill: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Justice Hill is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Baltimore Ravens kick off their season in Week 1 against the Houston Texans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Justice Hill Injury Status
Hill is currently not on the injured list.
Justice Hill 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|49 CAR, 262 YDS (5.3 YPC), 0 TD
|12 TAR, 12 REC, 58 YDS, 0 TD
Justice Hill Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|30.00
|309
|69
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|32.33
|321
|90
|2023 ADP
|-
|486
|121
Other Ravens Players
Justice Hill 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|2
|4
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|6
|60
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bills
|8
|45
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|5
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|4
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|4
|11
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 11
|Panthers
|7
|30
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@Jaguars
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|1
|3
|0
|1
|15
|0
|Week 16
|Falcons
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|7
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bengals
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
