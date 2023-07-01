Josh Johnson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Josh Johnson and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a bout versus the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Josh Johnson Injury Status
Johnson is currently not on the injured list.
Josh Johnson 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|1-for-2 (50.0%), 10 YDS (5.0 YPA), 0 TD, 0 INT
|2 CAR, 3 YDS, 0 TD
Josh Johnson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|0.70
|550
|71
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|0.00
|547
|79
|2023 ADP
|-
|803
|92
Other Ravens Players
Josh Johnson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|1
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|7
|13
|74
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
