The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Josh Johnson and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a bout versus the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Josh Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently not on the injured list.

Josh Johnson 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 1-for-2 (50.0%), 10 YDS (5.0 YPA), 0 TD, 0 INT 2 CAR, 3 YDS, 0 TD

Josh Johnson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 0.70 550 71 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 0.00 547 79 2023 ADP - 803 92

Other Ravens Players

Josh Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 14 Buccaneers 1 2 10 0 0 2 3 0 Championship Game @Eagles 7 13 74 0 0 2 2 0

