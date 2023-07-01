Could the Toronto Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll be awarded the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's best goaltender)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +6600.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Joseph Woll's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)

Calder Trophy Odds: +3000 (5th in NHL)

Think Joseph Woll will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Joseph Woll 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 15 Goaltending Record -- 8-5-1 Shots Against 21.17 487 Goals Against 2.80 41 Saves 19.39 446 (7th) Save % -- 0.916

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Joseph Woll's Next Game

Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+

MSG-B,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.