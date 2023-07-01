Joseph Woll 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best rookie) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Toronto Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll is currently +3000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.
Joseph Woll's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +3000 (5th in NHL)
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)
Joseph Woll 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|15
|Goaltending Record
|--
|8-5-1
|Shots Against
|21.17
|487
|Goals Against
|2.8
|41
|Saves
|19.39
|446 (7th)
|Save %
|--
|0.916
Joseph Woll's Next Game
- Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+
