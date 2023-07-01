Looking at odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best rookie) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Toronto Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll is currently +3000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Joseph Woll's Rookie of the Year Odds

  • Calder Trophy Odds: +3000 (5th in NHL)
  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)

Joseph Woll 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 15
Goaltending Record -- 8-5-1
Shots Against 21.17 487
Goals Against 2.8 41
Saves 19.39 446 (7th)
Save % -- 0.916

Joseph Woll's Next Game

