On Saturday, Jose Altuve (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .275 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Altuve will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 18 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

In five games this season, he has homered (17.2%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.5% of his games this season, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 games this season (55.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .208 AVG .339 .358 OBP .403 .377 SLG .589 5 XBH 8 2 HR 3 9 RBI 8 12/12 K/BB 9/6 2 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings